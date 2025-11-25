SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,886,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,276,000 after acquiring an additional 330,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,356,000 after purchasing an additional 95,294 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,032,000 after buying an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,293,000 after buying an additional 109,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $122.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $181.85. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.89.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

