Summit Global Investments Raises Holdings in First BanCorp. $FBP

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,870 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 274,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $22.60.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 26.73%.The firm had revenue of $30.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

