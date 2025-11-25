Summit Global Investments Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,544 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of BK stock opened at $107.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $113.74. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

