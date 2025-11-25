FourThought Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

FourThought Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.2% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.11.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total transaction of $4,854,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,903 shares of company stock valued at $13,245,483. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $295.78 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.59 and its 200 day moving average is $281.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

