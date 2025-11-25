Summit Global Investments Sells 311 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Summit Global Investments cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $2,775,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $605.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.55. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

