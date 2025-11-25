Sophon One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.37 Million (SOPH)

Sophon (SOPH) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Sophon has a market capitalization of $33.05 million and $7.37 million worth of Sophon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sophon has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Sophon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sophon

Sophon launched on May 28th, 2025. Sophon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sophon is sophon.xyz. Sophon’s official message board is blog.sophon.xyz. Sophon’s official Twitter account is @sophon.

Buying and Selling Sophon

According to CryptoCompare, “Sophon (SOPH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sophon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sophon is 0.01657022 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $7,126,659.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sophon.xyz.”

