Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $16.33 Million

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Hamster Kombat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hamster Kombat has a total market cap of $16.33 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hamster Kombat has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,599.29 or 1.00110361 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hamster Kombat Token Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat. The official website for Hamster Kombat is hamsterkombat.io.

Buying and Selling Hamster Kombat

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00025573 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $8,443,397.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster Kombat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster Kombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

