Immutable X (IMX) Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. Immutable X has a total market cap of $630.96 million and approximately $26.84 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Immutable X
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,988,972,529 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
