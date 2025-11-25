Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 8,183 Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expand Energy by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 40,893 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,099,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,474,000 after acquiring an additional 84,227 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 30.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,543,000 after acquiring an additional 125,235 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Expand Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 397,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.32.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%.The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

