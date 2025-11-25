Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,066 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

VB stock opened at $249.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.01 and a 200-day moving average of $245.21.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

