Summit Global Investments Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Summit Global Investments increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 53,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,968,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 200,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 73,630 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

CGDV stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

