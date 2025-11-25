Griffon Corporation $GFF Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 272.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Griffon were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Griffon by 8,720.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Griffon by 11,460.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Griffon by 1,049.1% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. Griffon Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.92 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.33.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $662.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.47 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Griffon has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Griffon in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Griffon from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

