Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 518 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 786 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.95.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total value of $23,624,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,738.72. This trade represents a 69.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $424.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $519.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

