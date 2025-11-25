Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $22.28 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230,626 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE PM opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $234.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.20 and its 200 day moving average is $167.09.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

