Summit Global Investments Sells 3,068 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 9,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,099,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,120. The trade was a 39.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Denise Grode sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.87, for a total value of $257,347.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,925.26. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,310. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Williams Trading set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.80. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $136.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $560.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.45 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Cirrus Logic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

