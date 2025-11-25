Summit Global Investments Trims Stock Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,059,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,179,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 48.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 254,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,428,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CommVault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 14,653 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,811,843.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 372,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,043,426.85. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $2,716,717.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,225,957.46. The trade was a 24.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 63,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,898 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CommVault Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $189.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.10.

CommVault Systems Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $120.09 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.33 and a twelve month high of $200.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $448.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

