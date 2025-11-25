Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $17.72 Million Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 502,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,843 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $17,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

