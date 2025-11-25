Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 11,856 Rogers Corporation $ROG

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Rogers by 81.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 171.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 3,893.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Rogers Price Performance

NYSE:ROG opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26. Rogers Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $111.39.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Rogers has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

In other Rogers news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $66,549.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,151.94. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

