Waterloo Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE ANET opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.45. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $3,858,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,843.36. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,985,000 shares of company stock worth $290,730,843 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.