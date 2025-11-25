Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases 7,310 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 42.4% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 113.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of OUT opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Pep Viii Gp Llc sold 8,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $151,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,913,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,983,462.78. This represents a 48.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,270 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $249,968.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,873.48. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OUTFRONT Media

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.