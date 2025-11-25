406 Shares in Spotify Technology $SPOT Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 959,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 36.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $585.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $667.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $683.58. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $443.21 and a 1-year high of $785.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.86.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

