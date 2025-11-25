Waterloo Capital L.P. Raises Holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF $AOM

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 148.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,156 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1,007.0% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of AOM opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

