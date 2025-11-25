Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 93,216 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,216 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $97.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

