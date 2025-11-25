Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF $GQI

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 142,438 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 329,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 334.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA GQI opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $171.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Increases Dividend

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3832 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

The Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming for total returns by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks deemed high-quality while enhancing income through ELNs. GQI was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Natixis.

