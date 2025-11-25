Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $436,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 8.0%

NASDAQ MU opened at $223.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $251.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.69 and its 200 day moving average is $146.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $260.58.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,574.74. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $873,578.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 396,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,557,339.42. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.