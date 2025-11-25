Waterloo Capital L.P. Lowers Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 91,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 141,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 93,914 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David Moreno acquired 4,354 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.89 per share, for a total transaction of $670,037.06. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 4,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,037.06. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.11.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 3.1%

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $162.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.67. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $194.36.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 370.51%. The business had revenue of $667.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.96%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

