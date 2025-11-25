JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Stock Holdings Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 726.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 90,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 506,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 0.01.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

