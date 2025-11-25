J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $15.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,255 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Passive Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3,756.0% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 87,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $283.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

