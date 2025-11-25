Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $449,000 in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF $IGV

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGV. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 364.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

BATS:IGV opened at $102.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $112.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.51.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.