Waterloo Capital L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

