North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,373 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,997,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,474,515,000 after purchasing an additional 798,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,722,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $990,074,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,670,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,958 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,783,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,673,000 after acquiring an additional 264,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $92.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.