Scalar Gauge Management LLC Invests $7.04 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,037,000. Axon Enterprise accounts for about 4.0% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 54.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 7.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $1,604,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AXON stock opened at $524.60 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $469.24 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $676.60 and a 200-day moving average of $731.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.53, a P/E/G ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total value of $7,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,043,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,626,774.48. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total transaction of $3,569,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,813,456.96. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $26,439,364 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.00.

Axon Enterprise Profile



Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

