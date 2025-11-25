Analysts Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Target Price at $45.36

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.3571.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas set a $47.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.0%

FTI stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $45.01.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 9.67%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $1,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,441.28. This represents a 47.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alf Melin sold 113,760 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $4,392,273.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 241,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,310,415.40. This represents a 32.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,603 shares of company stock worth $33,832,588. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

