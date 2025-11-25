Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $109,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $273.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $348.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $804.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.42 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WST. UBS Group upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $311.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

