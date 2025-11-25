Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $489.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $121.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

