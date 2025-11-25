North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its position in Zscaler by 185.7% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $280.35 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,038.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The business had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,027,950. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zscaler from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.65.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

