Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 23,444 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,444 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 24.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $347,343.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,389.34. The trade was a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.06 per share, with a total value of $99,904.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,984.06. This represents a 100.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GPN shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.90.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

