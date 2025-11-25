Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,234 Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Waste Management from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.62.

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,112.40. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

