Oak Associates Ltd. OH Purchases New Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Newmont by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 37.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,039 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Newmont by 3.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,294,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,517.44. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $906,799 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE:NEM opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.