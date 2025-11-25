North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 886 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.6% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $38,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,836 shares of company stock worth $1,235,203. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.13.

Intuit Trading Down 1.5%

INTU opened at $653.23 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $666.33 and its 200 day moving average is $707.81.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

