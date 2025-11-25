Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.7133.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.3%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 7,586.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 55.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $26.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

