Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.7133.
EQNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equinor ASA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $26.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
Equinor ASA Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Equinor ASA
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- A Trillion-Dollar Pill: Eli Lilly Broke the Healthcare Ceiling
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 5 Retail Stocks That Could Deck the Halls—or Wreck Portfolios
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.