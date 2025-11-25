DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.60 Million

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market capitalization of $137.01 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,599.29 or 1.00110361 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s genesis date was April 20th, 2024. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @thedogofbitcoin.

Buying and Selling DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Bitcoin) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Dog (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Bitcoin) is 0.00135776 USD and is up 6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $4,128,497.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using U.S. dollars.

