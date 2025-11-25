Fusionist (ACE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.80 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Fusionist has a total market cap of $17.96 million and $4.80 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fusionist alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,599.29 or 1.00110361 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,168,504 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 81,168,504 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 0.22270882 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $5,081,960.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusionist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusionist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.