Stratis Price Reaches $0.0240 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.49 or 0.03342165 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00015892 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00007050 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel.The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them.On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts.In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform:Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation.STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

