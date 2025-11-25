Stratis Price Reaches $0.0240 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.49 or 0.03342165 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000475 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00015892 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00007050 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00004688 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00002835 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
