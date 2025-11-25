crvUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $982.32 Thousand (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. crvUSD has a market cap of $230.16 million and $982.32 thousand worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, crvUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s launch date was May 14th, 2023. crvUSD’s total supply is 230,777,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,776,048 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.finance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 230,140,332.77934033. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.9979715 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $1,083,090.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

