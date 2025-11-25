zkSync (ZK) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

zkSync (ZK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. One zkSync token can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, zkSync has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. zkSync has a total market cap of $258.32 million and approximately $49.01 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s launch date was June 15th, 2024. zkSync’s total supply is 13,960,139,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,712,895,507 tokens. The official message board for zkSync is zksync.mirror.xyz. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The Reddit community for zkSync is https://reddit.com/r/zksync and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 13,960,139,525.23120076 with 9,019,724,324.66814003 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.03847787 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $48,389,139.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

