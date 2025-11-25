Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 477,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $45,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Illumina by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 604.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2,936.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.01. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $153.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Illumina from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Illumina from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,433.99. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

