Vestor Capital LLC Sells 445 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,073.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71,975 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $437.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $437.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.67. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.00 and a one year high of $456.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

