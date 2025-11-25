Titleist Asset Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 64,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wincap Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

