Vestor Capital LLC Sells 111,231 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,231 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,636,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $1,814,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 368,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 98,919 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $930,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE FOUR opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.03). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $221,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 285,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,240.92. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $102,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,624. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FOUR. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $127.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

